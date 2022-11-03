Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Insider Buys A$10,500.00 in Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX – Get Rating) insider Justin Virgin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).

Terrain Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Get Terrain Minerals alerts:

Terrain Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Terrain Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, base metals, and other mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Wild Viper gold exploration project located to the north of Leonora; and the Lort River project covering an area of 320 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Terrain Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrain Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.