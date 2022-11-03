Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.33 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 497,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

