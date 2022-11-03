The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

