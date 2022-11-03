The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.28. 64,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

