The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 7,833 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

