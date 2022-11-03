The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $54.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

