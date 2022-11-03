The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $347.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.