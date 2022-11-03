The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $116.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,110. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $119.84.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

