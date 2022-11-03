The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $165.67. 33,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

