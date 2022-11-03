The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $74.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 1,658,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,890,656. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.