The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $53.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 1.9 %

BAX traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,122. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.