The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,697. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

