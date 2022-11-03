The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.71

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.71 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.16). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,287,531 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 521.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($11,862.64).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

