The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.71

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.71 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.16). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,287,531 shares trading hands.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 521.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.