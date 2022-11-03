The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 41,855 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,120,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,223,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ TOI opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

