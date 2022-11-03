The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PRS REIT Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.87. The company has a market cap of £476.20 million and a P/E ratio of 399.09. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.11) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 95 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling at PRS REIT
About PRS REIT
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
Featured Stories
