The Shyft Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Down 2.5 %

SHYF traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,193.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.