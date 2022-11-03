The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

