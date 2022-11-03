The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Reduced by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

