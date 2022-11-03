Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $490.98 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.