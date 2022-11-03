Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $490.98 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
