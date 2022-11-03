TheStreet Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to C+

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

