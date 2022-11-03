TheStreet Upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

