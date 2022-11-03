Thomson Reuters Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.17.

TRI stock opened at C$140.12 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.55 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,250.02. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,250.02. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

