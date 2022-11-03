Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 161,404 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,404 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,230. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

