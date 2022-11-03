Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,862 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Infosys by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 73.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $20,915,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 99,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.