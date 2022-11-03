Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 26,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,142. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

