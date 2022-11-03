Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Casella Waste Systems worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 776,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after buying an additional 51,915 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.