Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,794,800 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of UBS Group worth $68,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 652,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,286,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,987,000 after purchasing an additional 869,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Company Profile

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 54,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.