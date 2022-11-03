Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,289 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AES worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Trading Up 1.3 %

AES stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

