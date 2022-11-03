Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,362 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,362 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $57,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,781. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

