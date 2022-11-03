Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 5.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Broadcom worth $347,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.90. 50,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,273. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.77 and a 200 day moving average of $517.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

