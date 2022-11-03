Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,282 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 970.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 203.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $236,000.
Chart Industries Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSE:GTLS traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.93. 8,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Read More
