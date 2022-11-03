Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.