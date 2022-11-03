Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0264 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $264.16 million and $5.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.97 or 1.00005877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02605081 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,376,231.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

