Thunder Brawl (THB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $436,594.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $108.93 million and approximately $436,594.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.61565595 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $656,237.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

