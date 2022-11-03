Timothy M. Ring Sells 2,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

