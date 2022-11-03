Titan Medical (TMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TMD stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$72.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

