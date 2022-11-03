Todd R. Hubbard Sells 491 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.