Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

TMP stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.61. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

