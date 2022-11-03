Toromont Industries Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$101.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.13. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03.

Insider Activity

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,525. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Toromont Industries

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.78.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

