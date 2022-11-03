Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$111.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.56.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,452. The stock has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.13. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

About Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,957,617.34. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,957,617.34. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,792 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.