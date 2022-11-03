TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.