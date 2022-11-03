Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bausch Health Companies Put Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 44,548 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 20,867 put options.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 284,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,171. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

