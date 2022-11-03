TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,994 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $31,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,074,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,662.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Articles

