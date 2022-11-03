TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TACT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 71,253 shares of company stock valued at $264,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

