Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $82.76

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.76, but opened at $74.00. Transcat shares last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 155,050 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.