Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

About Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,420 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.