Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Transocean Stock Performance
NYSE:RIG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.
Institutional Trading of Transocean
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.