Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.83. Transocean shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 491,369 shares changing hands.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean Stock Up 8.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 800,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.