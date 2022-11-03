Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.83. Transocean shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 491,369 shares changing hands.
The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.
The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
