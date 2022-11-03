TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Buys $100,835.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

