TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.82 million-$899.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.37 million.

TriMas Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TRS opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.66. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,314 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

