Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRMB. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.